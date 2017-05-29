Gladstone anti-vaxxers rally in silent protest

ANTI-VAXXERS have rallied across the nation, including in Gladstone, asking for freedom of choice when it comes to vaccination.

The Gladstone anti-vaccination group rallied silently in Lady Nelson Park, at the corner of Goondoon St and Lord St from 8am yesterday.

Posters were plastered around their tent set up with slogans including 'No forced medical procedures', 'Vaccines do not equal natural immunity', 'When it comes to risk there must be a choice', 'Educate don't vaccinate' and 'Time for truth'.

The silent protest unintentionally coincided with the arrival of the P&O Pacific Jewel cruise ship and the final day of the Gladstone Children's Festival in that area, according to organisers.

The Australia wide protest is against the Australian Government's proposed 'no jab no play' legislation which will be voted on on June 9.

The vote will decide whether children will be excluded from childcare if they are not vaccinated.

Other protests took place today in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.