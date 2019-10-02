Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff. Trevor Veale
Health

Why graphic photos on smoke packs no longer shock addicts

by Robyn Wuth
2nd Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

Researchers want health warnings printed on each and every cigarette as the shocking, graphic images printed on packets aren't convincing smokers to quit.

A new Queensland study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.

James Cook University's Aaron Drovandi, who led the research, said images of black lungs, rotten teeth and cancerous mouths on cigarette packaging have lost their shock value.

More Stories

cigarettes health research smoking

Top Stories

    Price paid for drink-driving after party

    premium_icon Price paid for drink-driving after party

    News A GLADSTONE dad has been fined $700 after being caught drink-driving on his way home from a birthday party.

    Recognition for green idea for red mud

    premium_icon Recognition for green idea for red mud

    News Research team awarded for red mud innovation.

    ADVENTURE TIME: New event will mix fun, fitness and community

    premium_icon ADVENTURE TIME: New event will mix fun, fitness and...

    News The region will play host to a new community event later this month at Lake...

    IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...