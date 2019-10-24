Menu
A protest against the anti-protest laws was held earlier in the week. Picture: Annette Dew
Anti-protest laws passed by Parliament

Domanii Cameron
24th Oct 2019 4:35 PM | Updated: 5:38 PM
CONTROVERSIAL laws which will outlaw "dangerous" lock on devices used by protesters have been passed.

Debate for the laws began yesterday after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk fast-tracked them in the wake of several Extinction Rebellion protests.

The new laws give police the power to search people for these devices, prohibiting vehicles entering the CBD.

The new laws were announced two months ago, but would have taken at least until early-2020 to be enacted under the previous legislative timetable.

Two weeks ago, a fed-up Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said "enough is enough'' and she wanted protesters sent to prison.

"Someone is going to get hurt,'' she said.

"Most people do the right thing … it's just this group who need to be brought under control.''

On October 8, 11 police officers and four firefighters were needed to deal with just three protesters on one CBD corner.

Almost 30 people were ­arrested during hours of chaos in which paramedics were on standby and firefighters had to cut protesters from heavy barrels and even a boat trailer they had handcuffed themselves to.

