Anti-meat activists end two-hour stand-off at abattoir

About 20 anti-met activities from Aussie Farms broke into the Carey Brother Abattoir at Yangan this morning shortly before 4am. They stayed there until the operator agreed to free three sheep. No one has been charged or fined by police. Michael Nolan

SITE operators at Yangan's Carey Bros Abattoir have given in to anti-meat protestors after a two-hour standoff that saw 20 animal activists chain themselves to machinery.

The protestors entered the site about 4am and stayed chained to the kill floor equipment until a Carey Brothers representative agreed to their demands to free three sheep.

A further 150 activists remained outside during the negotiations.

Police have not charged or fined any of the activists.

"We received no complaints from the property owner in relation to trespassing," Warwick Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said.

"You need a complaint from a land owner to charge people for trespassing."

The Aussie Farms Facebook page claims a camera was hidden inside the Yangan meatworks several days ago to capture footage from inside the operation.

Yangan Abattoir Protest, April 8: Chay Neal, anti-meat activist speaking in front in the Yangan abattoir.

Mo Orr was one of the activists who chained themselves to the kill floor equipment.

She said she did it to raise awareness of cruelty in the meat industry.

"People don't know what happens in these places if we don't show them," Ms Orr said.

"The industry won't show us."

The activist would like to see an end to the meat industry.

"While we saved these three sheep, and they will go live in a place filled with love, we know there are many more that will be killed today," Ms Orr said.

""The industry operates in secrecy and we wanted to shine a light on its operations."

About a dozen Carey Brother staff arrived shortly after the protest started and were frustrated about being locked out of the site.

"I reckon its b******t," Josh Jensen said.

"These people need to get a job."