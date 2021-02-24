Menu
Townsville residents held a second crime rally in as many months to "take back Townsville" following an increase in crime. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Anti-crime group to take to streets over crime ‘inaction’

Caitlan Charles
24th Feb 2021 10:32 AM
ANTI-crime advocacy group Take Back Townsville will be back on the streets in early March to protest the "inaction" of the state government.

Organiser Julianne Wood (pictured) will host the rally at the intersection of Nathan St and Ross River Road, outside Stockland, the Queensland Country Bank and the business centre.

"We're going to have people on all four corners," Ms Wood said.

The former political candidate ran against Thuringowa MP Aaron Harper on a crime fighting ticket.

Ms Wood said her group would keep making noise until the state government listened.

"Nothing has been resolved, we can't stop, we have to keep going," she said. "We will keep bugging the government, we're not going to give up."

Ms Wood said there were shirts available for the protest, with a small orange flower on the back to honour Jennifer Board, who died in a crash involving an alleged vigilante and stolen car. 

The organiser added community members had approached her to try and organise another meeting with members of parliament, including Police and Youth Justice ministers, in Townsville. 

The protest is on from 10-11am on March 6.

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-crime group to take to streets to fight crime 'inaction'

