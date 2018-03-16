Anti-bullying message to last longer than a day

Grade 6 students Keira Andrew and Janeske Meyer add their handprints to the Trinity College mural.

Grade 6 students Keira Andrew and Janeske Meyer add their handprints to the Trinity College mural. Matt Taylor GLA160318HAND

TRINITY College Primary students have taken a stand against bullying, creating a mural of handprints to signify their stand against the damaging behaviour.

Students from Year 1-6 came together yesterday on the national day of action against bullying and violence, to create the mural, which will be on public display at the school.

Deputy principal of primary and event organiser Yve Rutch said it was important for students to understand how their actions impacted others.

She also stressed the importance of following through with the message.

"This is not just a one-day thing, this should be an every-day thing," Ms Rutch said.

"Bullying doesn't just happen face-to-face, it also happens via all sorts of mediums now.

"We have to stamp it out and if we can start at a young age, hopefully the message will continue to grow."

Trinity College takes stand against bullying.: Trinity College takes stand against bullying.

Year 6 student Janeske Meyer was one of many students involved in the project.

She said that it was vital for students to learn about anti-bullying.

"It's important to help other people know what to do when they're getting bullied and help stop it going on," she said.

"If they're getting bullied they should immediately tell a teacher or ask the bully to stop."

Janeske said that as a Year 6 student she had a role to play in helping other primary school students.

"If one of them gets hurt or has nobody to play with, we can show them to other kids and ask them to be together," she said.

"Then they can go off playing and making new friends."

Students at the school also tied orange ribbons to their wrists to recognise the day.