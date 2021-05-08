Anti-abortion protestors swarm Brisbane CBD

Opposition to euthanasia comes from a 'very small minority'

Close to 3000 pro-life protestors turned out for the March For Life walk in Brisbane's CBD on Saturday afternoon.

Crowds gathered at Parliament House for the anti-abortion and anti-euthanasia rally.

Among the guest speakers was Senator Amanda Stoker, Federal Assistant Minister for Women, who said she was done with being labelled "anti-women" for her stances.

"It takes courage and integrity to be here despite those who actively demonise you for your love and respect for the worth of every human being," she said.

Around 3000 pro-life protestors turned out for the March For Life walk in Brisbane’s CBD on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Rachael Rosel



Senator Matthew Canavan, another speaker at the event, took a stab at the Black Lives Matter movement while lobbying for MP George Christensen's new-coined term "unborn lives matter".

"If we had that slogan last year we might have been able to gather like others did. But we actually protect life and support life so we couldn't," he said.

Mr Canavan also pledged to take over Mr Christensen's Baby Born Alive bill if the long-standing MP retires as is expected.

MP for Cleveland Mark Robinson, also took to the stage where he branded Labor the "champions of death".

"Are you a champion of life or someone who walks past and lets death happen," he said to the masses.

MP George Christensen pointed the finger at Labor for voting for abortion laws.

"Shame on you, those deaths are unfortunately at your hands because that's your laws that brought them in," he said.

Meanwhile, event organiser Teeshan Johnson said support for the event came from both genders.

"We have about 55 to 60 per cent women here today. Lots of younger women as well have started coming along," she said.

Kerry Newman, 49, Park Ridge was one of the women who attended the march with her husband and kids.

"If a mother is willing to murder her own child in her womb, how low have we become as a society," she said.

Originally published as Anti-abortion protestors swarm Brisbane CBD