Anthony goes the close crop - but not the full Kojak

HAIRY EXPERIENCE: Gladstone man Anthony Williams has raised close to $4000 for the Leukaemia Foundation, after shaving his head as part of the World's Greatest Shave campaign. Matt Taylor GLA220818SHAVE

SUPPORTING a good cause and helping friends and family inspired Anthony Williams to give his long locks of hair the chop.

Raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave was a small price to pay to help others by getting an extreme crew cut.

"It's all for a good cause and a fun way to raise money for it,” Mr Williams said.

"The hair also gets sent away to Angel Hair and they use it to make wigs for leukaemia sufferers who have lost their own.”

Mr Williams' goal is $5000 and so far he has raised more than $3000 - and still plans on hitting the mark.

"The fantastic generosity of the community donating has been great and while I haven't gone the full Kojak (completely bald), to raise some funds and let someone else feel a little more normal during a rough time of their life is an excellent reason for a shave,” he said.

"One of the reasons I was inspired to do it because there have been families, friends and fellow Rotarians who have had cancer and I wanted to do something to help them.”

Donations are still being accepted through Mr Williams' World's Greatest Shave profile at my.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/anthonywilliams

Blood cancer claims more lives than breast cancer or melanoma and each day another 35 people will be given the devastating news they have leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma or another blood disorder.