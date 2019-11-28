Another twist after shock Latrell call

WESTS Tigers have sensationally withdrawn their offer to Latrell Mitchell, becoming the latest club to snub the representative rugby league star.

The Tigers reportedly had a $3.8 million, four-year offer on the table for the 22-year-old but are no longer interested in signing the Roosters centre for 2020, when he comes off contract with the Bondi club.

The tri-colours had earlier withdrawn their $1.6 million, two-year deal and Mitchell has been shopping himself around to other clubs.

But since then the Bulldogs and Souths have both denied interest in the NSW Origin and Kangaroos gun, it's become more complicated for the Cowboys to get involved after signing Valentine Holmes and now the Tigers have grown frustrated waiting around for Mitchell to make a decision.

"We've withdrawn the offer," Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said on Thursday. "It's an active market and we have a responsibility to our members, fans and the club.

"We're focused on securing talent but in relation to Latrell, we've moved on."

Pascoe did not rule out re-opening talks with Mitchell but said Wests would now focus on other targets.

Adding to the intrigue, reports suggest the Tigers have turned their attention to arguably the game's best winger, Josh Addo-Carr, amid claims the Melbourne Storm star wants to return to Sydney to be closer to his family.

Addo-Carr - who is contracted to the Storm for two more years - started his NRL career at the Tigers and reportedly has a meeting with Melbourne officials on Thursday where his future will likely be discussed.

Whoever is advising Latrell Mitchell is doing a horrible job. Lovely young fella. But conducting his contract negotiations so publicly is doing him harm. — Steve Zemek (@stevezemek) November 27, 2019

Have been critical of the Tigers but they have shown some gumption today by withdrawing offer to Latrell. Felt like they were being used up. Not sure where it leaves chase for Latrell but lots of moving parts in clubland at moment. How about Arrow to Souths and Latrell to Goldie? — Brent Read (@brentread_7) November 28, 2019

While multiple clubs have now distanced themselves from Mitchell, the Gold Coast Titans may yet make a play for him.

The Queensland club had indicated they were interested in the man many have compared to Greg Inglis, with head of culture and performance Mal Meninga confident he could have a positive influence on the youngster.

"I think I can offer that guidance but Latrell needs to work out what he wants to do in life," rugby league legend Meninga said.

"I don't know about parallel lives, but I understand where he is at in life as a 22-year-old with that profile. I believe I can help him."

On Wednesday, North Queensland football boss Peter Parr said it would be difficult for the club to table a tempting offer to Mitchell.

There was speculation Cowboys hooker Jake Granville may leave Townsville, freeing up money for North Queensland to make a serious play for Mitchell and while Parr couldn't guarantee Granville would be at the club in 2020, he said even if the livewire rake departed North Queensland still wouldn't have enough cash to lure the Roosters centre north.

Parr said it would take a number of players to leave for the Cowboys to field a competitive offer for the Roosters X-factor.

Latrell Mitchell is running out of options.

"When you are talking about someone like Latrell you are talking about multiple years in the deal and whether you need to shift players," Parr said.

"Then you have to work out how that affects you culturally and if you have still have enough money.

"So there are a lot of conversations to be had.

"Whether we end up coming up with something for Latrell, I think that is debatable and it wouldn't be a decision we could reach in the short term.

"It will be difficult but you never say never."

North Queensland met with Mitchell in Townsville last week but looked set to pull out of the running after signing Holmes on a lucrative six-year deal after his return from the NFL.