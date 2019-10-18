Another Rookwood Weir contract up for grabs

ROAD UPGRADE: Tenders have opened to upgrade the intersection on the Capricorn Highway at Third St, Gogano to support the construction of Rookwood Weir.

ROAD UPGRADE: Tenders have opened to upgrade the intersection on the Capricorn Highway at Third St, Gogano to support the construction of Rookwood Weir.

THE search has begun for a construction firm to deliver a multimillion-dollar road upgrade as part of the $352 million Rookwood Weir project.

A tender package is now available on QTenders for the upgrade of the key intersection on the Capricorn Highway at Third St, Gogano, earmarked to improve access safety for motorists once construction ramped up at the Rookwood Site.

Touring the site in May, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham foreshadowed the plan to relocate the intersection 100-150m west to allow for longer sight lines for motorists.

Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke near the site of Rookwood Weir.

Dr Lynham said the work was scheduled to be completed by mid-2020, weather permitting.

"The work is just one key package being delivered as part of the Rookwood Weir project, that will create up to 100 jobs during construction,'' Dr Lynham said.

"Bids to build the weir opened on October 2, and about 100 Central Queensland businesses have already registered their interest to supply goods and services."

Mr O'Rourke welcomed news of the tender package which would

provide safe access for earthmoving machinery and construction vehicles travelling to the weir site.

"The (State) Government is getting on with the job of building Rookwood," he said.

"Rockhampton Regional Council already has been awarded the $7.5 million Thirsty Creek Road upgrade with work to start next month."

ROAD UPGRADE: Rockhampton City Council was expected to start work this year on upgrading the 13km stretch of Thirsty Creek Rd which leads to the Rookwood Weir construction site.

He said applications were open until November 7 and the tender was expected to be awarded to the successful building contractor in late December 2019.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga encouraged Central Queensland companies to bid for the work that was expected to create up to 20 jobs in the region.

"This is another important milestone for the $352 million Rookwood Weir project that will deliver jobs for the region now and for the next couple of years," Ms Lauga said.

"The weir will boost water security to Livingstone Shire, Rockhampton and Gladstone and help grow and diversify the region's economy through irrigated agriculture."

WEIR SITE: This is a drone's eye view of the Rookwood Weir site with the wall expected to cross the Fitzroy River at the shallowest part of this river section.

She said the successful candidate for the Gogango upgrade will be required to leverage local relationships and provide job opportunities for the community.

"The contractor will need to display a proven capacity to efficiently and effectively deliver projects of this type and size in the region," she said.

Local businesses can find out how to win contracts on Rookwood Weir construction at a briefing session in Rockhampton next week.

Industry and community information sessions are scheduled for Rockhampton, Gogango and Duaringa.

Sunwater project team staff will be at the sessions to answer questions on the weir's design, road upgrades, water availability and the wide range of business opportunities.

More than 90 Central Queensland businesses have registered their interest on the project's dedicated web-registry to provide goods and services.

"You've got to be on that web registry to win some work from project, so it's critical to find out more about what's required to register," Mr O'Rourke said.

Contracts will start becoming available next month.

Businesses can access information and register their interest here.