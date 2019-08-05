Menu
FLASHBACK: Matthew Flinders discovered Port Curtis on this day in 1802.
Another milestone for Gladstone Harbour

MATT HARRIS
by
5th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
TODAY marks 217 years since English navigator Matthew Flinders discovered Port Curtis.

It was August 5, 1802 when Flinders - on board HMS Investigator - sailed into what we now know as Gladstone Harbour.

Flinders named Port Curtis after Admiral Roger Curtis, who assisted him with repairs to the Investigator in October 1801.

His legacy still lives on in Gladstone with Flinders St in West Gladstone named after the explorer, as is Matthew Flinders Bridge adjacent to the Gladstone Yacht Club.

Flinders Pde and Matthew Flinders Park (located on Flinders Pde) are also named after him.

Facing Island was named by Flinders on August 6, 1802.

Flinders died in London on July 19, 1814, aged 40.

In January, Flinders' remains were discovered in an archaeological dig at a train station in central London.

