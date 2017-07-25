Another huge apprenticeship program opens in Gladstone

NEW STARTERS: Gladstone Power Station is looking for apprentices.

OF THE 26 apprentices at Gladstone Power Station, none are female.

It's the reason the NRG Energy-owned site hopes young women keen to gain a trade apply for the 2018 apprentice intake.

Acting general manager Nigel Warrington said that on average the company received 200-300 applications for its program.

He expects the same this year, with applications now open for next year's intake of four mechanical and electrical apprentices.

Mr Warrington said the company looked for "well-rounded" applicants with interests in the community, schooling and sport.

He said they were particularly keen to add a female apprentice to their mix next year, too.

2017 INTAKE: NRG Gladstone Power Station apprentices Tomas Wright, Aiden Melville, Robbie Somerfield and Conner Smith. Contributed

"At the moment we have no female apprentices ... Overall every year we notice there are less female applicants," he said.

"We have a very comprehensive recruitment process which includes aptitude tests and interviews.

"At the end of the day we look for applicants who are generally well-rounded."

Mr Warrington said historically, students who completed the Education Queensland Industry Partnership program during high school were in a better position than those who didn't.

"A lot of our apprentices have been through the EQIP program to the point where some years 100% of our apprentice intake had some school-based experience in industry," he said.

"It gives them a real advantage when they come to the apprentice recruitment stage."

EQIP is a not-for-profit initiative that helps Gladstone students gain industry experience while they're still at school.

The intake program opens amid recent concerns about fewer apprentices being hired in the Gladstone region.

Mr Warrington said while, in the past, the power station had hired six apprentices at a time, four was not out of the ordinary.

"Because we're a small, integrated site our apprentices get to experience a lot of different work scenarios," he said.

"They get a wider range of mechanical and electrical experience than they might get at a larger operation."

Applications for the 2018 apprenticeship opportunities close on August 7.

Meanwhile, applications close for Gladstone Ports Corporation's 2018 apprentice and trainee intake on July 28.