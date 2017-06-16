Another flaming load of garbage on Gladstone roads

JOB WELL DONE: QFES officers after having extinguished the fire in the back of a garbage truck.

ANOTHER Gladstone garbage truck has caught fire in the middle of the day, this time on a major Clinton road earlier this afternoon.

It follows a similar incident in the carpark of ALDI Gladstone less than a month ago, with fire crews being called to each scene at the exact same time of day - 1.15pm in both cases.

Two fire crews attended today's incident on Kirkwood Rd after the driver of the garbage truck noticed the fire and pulled into the slip lane leading into Peter Corones Dr.

"He'd identified he had a fire, and he was in contact with his boss at the time," senior fire fighter Cliff Edwards told The Observer.

"A passer-by has seen the fire and called us, so the timing worked out really well.

"It was only a small fire, we've been able to extinguish it and the truck can go on its way."

FLAMING LOAD: The truck was able to drive away from the incident without harm. Andrew Thorpe

The merging lane was closed for less than half an hour, and there was no visible damage to the outside of the truck, with only the load having caught fire.

"It was a truck that was supposed to only have cardboard in it, but people mix their loads up I suppose." Mr Edward said.

"The exhaust pipe on the truck (could also have been) a contributing factor, it could have assisted in the fire, we're not sure at this stage.

"With recycling bins, just stick in what can be recycled, and put your general waste in the general waste bin. That would all help, I'm sure the council would appreciate that too."

Mr Edwards said Gladstone fire fighters had experienced several similar incidents involving garbage truck loads recently.

"Yeah we've had a run," he said.

"This truck had an incident yesterday where we thought we had a fire in it too, same truck, but it turned out there wasn't a fire so we were lucky there."