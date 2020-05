A crocodile basking on the bank. generic.

A crocodile basking on the bank. generic.

ANOTHER crocodile sighting has been reported in Gladstone to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

It is the sixth reported sighting since last week.

Gladstone Regional Council has placed signs at Auckland Creek, near the Morgan St boat ramp and the Gladstone Yacht Club boat ramp this morning as a precaution.

These signs will remain for at least seven days.

If you see a crocodile, call QPWS on 1300 130 372.