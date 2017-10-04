27°
News

Outrigger spots 'three metre' croc in Gladstone region

Julia Bartrim
by

A CROCODILE has reportedly been spotted at Seventeen Seventy today.

Mick Cromack posted on Facebook two hours ago, that while he was outrigging he sighted a three metre crocodile "cruising on the sand spit" at Seventeen Seventy.

He said he notified police and "relevant authorities".

A spokesperson from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said the crocodile sighting was at Bustard Bay.

EHP said "crocodiles are highly mobile animals and often use the ocean to travel long distances."

"Agnes Water is considered atypical habitat for crocodiles, as it is south of the Boyne River in Gladstone."

"Any crocodiles found south of the Boyne River are automatically targeted for removal."

To report a crocodile sighting, contact EHP on 1300 130 372.

This report comes on top of reported crocodile sightings in Gladstone Harbour last week, which prompted Gladstone Ports Corporation to close Spinnaker Park Beach.

