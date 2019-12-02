Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Horse racing generic photograph.
Horse racing generic photograph.
News

Another charged out of Ben Currie investigation

Peter Hardwick
by
2nd Dec 2019 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged in relation to an ongoing investigation into champion horse trainer Ben Currie has appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Anthony Raymond Stephens, 25, made a brief appearance alongside his solicitor Brad Skuse, of David Burns Lawyers, on a charge of "fraud to the value of at least $100,000" as the charge read.

He was not required to enter any plea to the charge and Mr Skuse asked that a condition of his client's bail in that he had to report to police once a week be removed.

Magistrate Robbie Davies said the charge appeared to read fraud to the value of between $30,000 and $100,000, pointing to seriousness.

However, Mr Davies acceded to the request and removed the reporting condition and remanded Stephens on bail with his case adjourned to February 3 next year.

Police claim Currie had engaged in "systematic fraudulent behaviour" from November 2016 to March this year having sourced "unregulated horse supplement designed to enhance race performance" by circumventing current testing methods.

Currie, 28, and co-accused David John Litzow, 41, also remain on bail and have not as yet had to plead to charges.

ben currie editors picks fraud horse racing magistrates court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        12 MONTHS ON: Rescued bull terriers almost unrecognisable

        premium_icon 12 MONTHS ON: Rescued bull terriers almost unrecognisable

        News JUMPING through hula hoops to cheers from a crowd, the lives of the 110 bull terriers now are a stark contrast to the vile conditions in which they were found.

        • 2nd Dec 2019 4:00 PM
        Brothers busted with $90K worth of drugs in car boot

        premium_icon Brothers busted with $90K worth of drugs in car boot

        News TWO half-brothers caught up in a large commercial drug operation were caught with...

        NEW HOURS: Unique Tannum cafe adds Saturday trading

        premium_icon NEW HOURS: Unique Tannum cafe adds Saturday trading

        News The Tannum cafe is not-for-profit and aims to provide essential services for people...

        Young artists urged to enter competition

        premium_icon Young artists urged to enter competition

        News Gladstone Regional Council encourages primary school students to create...