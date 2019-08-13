Another chance to catch up with councillors

BE HEARD: Mount Larcom Rural Transaction Centre will be the place to be today to meet council representatives.

GLADSTONE Regional Council will continue its Conversations with Council initiative at Mt Larcom today.

Councillors and council staff will be at the Mount Larcom Rural Transaction Centre from 9am -11am to connect, discuss and engage with community members.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said Conversations with Council was about bringing together community members with councillors and staff from council.

"If you have a questions or queries on your mind about the Gladstone region and the role council plays, this is the perfect opportunity to come along and ask them,” Cr Burnett said.

"Our role as councillors is to be the voice of the community, so by starting these conversations, we can ensure your voice is being heard.”

Cr Burnett said community members are a wealth of information when it comes to their community and Conversations with Council is a great avenue for Council to access that.

Conversations with Council will take place at various locations across the region, to ensure each individual community is having their say on what is unique to where they live.

"Not only is it a time to ask questions, it is also a time to gain answers, especially around topics such as the waste levy, rates, upcoming events and updates on current council projects,” Cr Burnett said.

Mayor Matt Burnett, Cr Natalia Muszkat, Cr Peter Masters, Cr Kahn Goodluck, Cr Rick Hansen, Cr Desley O'Grady and Cr Glenn Churchill will attend.