NOT AGAIN: A car on Oaka Street at South Gladstone was the target of an alleged arson attack last night.
Crime

BREAKING: Another car torched on South Gladstone street

Andrew Thorpe
by
15th May 2018 9:00 AM

POLICE are investigating a suspected arson attack on a vehicle parked in an Oaka St front yard last night.

It is the third case of suspected arson in three months for the small stretch of street at South Gladstone.

A sedan was set on fire at a nearby unit block on February 10, while a car parked in a back yard was torched four days later.

Police and firefighters were called to last night's incident, involving a silver Mitsubishi station wagon, just after 3am.

The fire was extinguished at about 3.15am, and the scene was left in the hands of police at about 4am.

 

A car on Oaka Street, South Gladstone was the target of an alleged arson attack.
A crime scene has now been established and detectives from the Gladstone Criminal Investigations Branch are due to start their investigation this morning.

If you have any information that may assist police, call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

 

A car on Oaka Street, South Gladstone was the target of an alleged arson attack.
