'Another big loss' Popular Gladstone restaurant to close doors

Sarah Barnham
| 26th Apr 2017 10:47 AM Updated: 11:23 AM
THIS SATURDAY will be the last chance Gladstone residents have to enjoy a warm meal or a cold beer after a day on the green, with The Brasserie announcing its closure.
THIS SATURDAY will be the last chance Gladstone residents have to enjoy a warm meal or a cold beer after a day on the green, with The Brasserie announcing its closure.

THIS SATURDAY will be the last chance Gladstone residents have to enjoy an À la carte meal after a day of swinging clubs on the greens.

The Brasserie, located at the Gladstone Golf Course, announced the business would be closing its doors indefinitely on April 29.

The Observer has contacted the owner for a response, however, a Facebook post made by the business stated it was not a decision made lightly.

"But after a while of considering our options this was the best thing for us to do," the post read.

"We'd like to thank all our amazing customers for your support over the years, we will miss feeding you all delicious meals.

"We'd like to thank our staff for their hard work.

"And we'd also like to thank all our suppliers and the Golf Club and Yaralla staff for their help.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We hope to see you all in for your favourite Brasserie meals before we close on Saturday."

The announcement came as a shock to Gladstone residents, with the post gathering more than 100 comments and shares.

And the comments posted by residents were nothing but positive reviews of their experiences, and their sadness to see such an iconic restaurant close.

Team RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison wrote that it was "another big loss" to the town.

"I know it wasn't an easy decision," she said.

"Thank you so much for all your support of (the) RSPCA throughout the last year.

"When one door closes a window or two opens and we will work together again."

Jasmine Rose Cleere wrote directly to the owners, Lawrence and Paulette Walsh, and said she couldn't fault the menu and the service.

"So sorry to hear Lawrence and Paulette, thank-you for everything over the past few years." she wrote.

"Amazing menu, hospitality and people, best of luck with everything.

"I will definitely be popping in over the weekend for one last chicken parmigiana."

Lee Wairau wrote: "What a shame Lawrence, always great food and service.

"... You did well to keep it going as long as you did."

Many residents said it would be impossible to find a location that could match the Brasserie's signature citrus fish dish, Gatcombe chicken, chicken parmie and the classic home-style gravy.

The Gladstone Golf Course will remain open.

Gladstone Observer
