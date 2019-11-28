Menu
Adani Carmichael mine site in Central Queensland
Another Adani contractor announced

Jack Evans
28th Nov 2019 9:15 AM
Toowoomba-based company Wagners was announced as the lead contractor delivering a $35M quarry operations for Adani package this morning.

Adani have now handed out over $500 million dollars of contracts for the Carmichael mine project with the latest announcement of a new contractor.

Wagners will be contracted to build and operate the quarry, which will be located about 160km outside Clermont, and deliver quarry materials for supporting infrastructure on the Carmichael mine and rail projects, such as roads, camps, pads, dams and mine civil works.

Carmichael Project Director, Mr David Boshoff, said the announcement solidified Adani's commitment to regional Queensland.

"This contract means Toowoomba is the latest regional town to get a piece of the Carmichael pie, with more jobs expected to be generated to deliver and operate the quarry," he said.

The announcement closely follows Martinus being awarded a $100M rail contract and Decmil receiving $40M to build rail camps, both being delivered out of Rockhampton.

"We have more than $500 million in contracts now awarded for the Carmichael Project and we are reaching out to all corners of the state to help us deliver them," Mr Boshoff said.

Heavy equipment has arrived on site at the Adani coal mine in Central Queensland
"The operations of the rail camps will be based in Collinsville, earthworks and civil works are coming from Townsville and Rockhampton, fuel supply is from Townsville, telecommunications is from Mackay, rail track laying and rail camp construction is from Rockhampton and many other regional businesses and locations across regional Queensland are also getting involved," he said.

Wagners are known for developing and operating hard rock quarries, after commencing quarry operations 25 years ago to support their own pre-mixed concrete business.

Mr Boshoff said he was glad to have Wagners on-board as a long-term partner of the Carmichael Project and their high level of experience and capability in operating quarries.

"Wagners, along with many of our other contractors, are proof in point of the exceptional standard of expertise that our Queensland resources industry has to offer," he said.

Mr Boshoff encouraged people and businesses interested in working on the Carmichael Project to express their interest online.

He teased the miner had "plenty of other contracts yet to award".

