Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

The Ulysses Club members Clyde Luck, Sandra Watson, Erin Luck and John Watson are preparing for this weekend's annual Toy Run.

The Ulysses Club members Clyde Luck, Sandra Watson, Erin Luck and John Watson are preparing for this weekend's annual Toy Run.

GLADSTONE bikers are preparing for what’s set to be one of their best fundraising runs.

The Ulysses Annual Toy Run is this weekend with proceeds from a multi-draw raffle and sausage sizzle going to the Salvation Army.

The club has been running the event annually for 25 years.

There are 24 prizes up for grabs including toolboxes, car cleaning, cafe and food vouchers.

Anyone with a motorbike or trike is welcome to join in the run, which will take a new route through Sun Valley, Toolooa and Gladstone Central. Following the run will be a sausage sizzle at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens where the prizes will be drawn.

Club secretary John Watson said that in previous years the run had raised about $2000.

“We’re doing a little better this year because we’ve been selling a few more tickets,” Mr Watson said.

“We might crack the $3000 barrier this year.”

Annual Toy Run

When: Saturday, December 4. 9.30am for a 10am start

Where: Meet at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens

Cost: Free to ride, raffle tickets $1