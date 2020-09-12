Menu
Out of the Shadows Walk held during Suicide Prevention Week in Gladstone in previous years.
Annual suicide bereavement walk on this weekend

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
THE annual Out of the Shadows walk remembering those who lost their lives to suicide is on again tomorrow.

Ride4Lives Australia Inc have teamed up with Gladstone’s Suicide Bereavement Support Group for the walk to remember loved ones during suicide prevention week.

The event is set to be a morning of remembrance and reflection surrounded by people going through the same journey.

Residents are welcome to join on Sunday morning at 5am to “walk out of the shadow and into the light.”

The walk starts at the East Shores roundabout then goes to Palm Point stopping at the Marina Bridge for a moment of remembrance.

A light breakfast of muffins and baked goods will be served and coffee will be available for purchase.

Social distancing rules apply.

Out of the Shadows walk

When: Sunday September 13, 5 – 8am

Where: Meet at the East Shores Precinct roundabout

