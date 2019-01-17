Annual fishing tournament reels in the big ones

BIG FISH: Kye Croft holding up a 106cm barra caught in the Boyne River recently.

BIG FISH: Kye Croft holding up a 106cm barra caught in the Boyne River recently. Jamie Croft

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to catch a huge one-metre-plus barramundi then this weekend could be your chance.

You might win a prize for your efforts, even if you don't catch a fish.

Barrabasstasstic Family Fishing Tournament organiser Russell Nowland said conditions at Lake Awoonga would be ideal.

"The temperature and moon phase is perfect for barra fishing," he said.

"There's lots of good fish in Awoonga at the moment, the big fish are definitely there.

"There's a lot of fish around the 90cm-plus mark and this year we're expecting to see a few over the metre mark.

"Honestly, you couldn't ask for better conditions than this weekend."

The annual tournament has been running for 17 years and Mr Nowland said he was hoping this weekend's event would be the biggest and best.

"Last year we had about 40 entrants and we're expecting more this year," he said.

"There are a lot of people travelling to Lake Awoonga from all over Queensland, including Australian Fishing Champion Geoff Newby.

"The event attracts serious anglers and a lot of families who join in for some fun.

"People can come down and sign-up any time between now and midday Saturday at our stall in front of the Lake Awoonga Caravan Park.

"It's $70 for adults and $15 for juniors and there will be plenty of prizes on offer for all the categories, including biggest barra, most fish caught, runners- up and even the smallest barra.

"Even if you don't catch anything you might win something in the lucky-prize draw on Sunday."

Mr Nowland said the competition was a catch-and-release event.

"We don't use bait only lures and this year will be the first time we've used the Track My Fish fishing app so people will be able to have a look at what's going on at Awoonga in real time," he said.

Mr Nowland admitted he had never been lucky enough to pull a one-metre-plus barramundi into his boat.

"You haven't lived until you've caught a big one over a metre," Mr Nowland said.

"But this year, it's my turn."

For more information visit the Barrabasstasstic Facebook page or website.