Annual festival overhauled for 2019

A NEW committee with fresh ideas is set to revitalise the Gladstone Multicultural Festival in 2019.

A new date, time, location and logo are just some of the changes already implemented by the Gladstone Multicultural Association committee in its first month.

New committee president Helena Sant, who has been involved on and off with the organisation for almost 10 years, said a shake-up was due.

"The festival lost its focus over the past couple of years with the same old outlook,” Ms Sant said.

"It's no longer a week-long celebration and will be one day only.

"We've changed the date, time and location. We will now be having the festival at the botanic gardens and it will run from approximately 10am- 8pm on August 31.

"Being a new committee, we've turned everything upside down because it needed a revamp.”

Pon Creasey and Chavi 'Lek' Dwyer. Gladstone Multicultural Festival 2016. Paul Braven

Ms Sant said similar festivals and events had triggered the committee into considering a change of direction.

"The Harbour Festival had a revamp this year with the B2G Village, the Mount Larcom Show is having a bit of a revamp, so we thought, why not us?” she said.

"We thought with a new committee we'd re-brand the logo and this was the year to do it.

"We wanted colours that signified the Gladstone region - yellow, blue and green - and the hands around the world go with the logo as well, which signifies multiculturalism around the world.”

A lack of shade at the Marina Parklands had been a concern during previous Gladstone Multicultural Festival's. Mike Richards GLA030917FEST

Gladstone Regional Council recently approved a one-year sponsorship agreement with Gladstone Multicultural Association made up of $3000 in cash and $9297 for in-kind support.

The council's support will help cover the use of the Tondoon Botanic Gardens, advertising via message boards and staging and audio costs.

Ms Sant said there was plenty of preparation still to do for the event but work was in progress.

"We've got new entertainment, a whole new layout, new time, new date and we're also looking to hold twilight markets as well,” she said.

"The No.1 comment for the last few years has been the lack of shade at the marina and we found it difficult to find cost-effective ways to provide the shade.

"We've only got so many marquees so we were running out of options ... there's shade (at the gardens), we're not limited in what we can do and it's quite a big and easy location.”

Ms Sant said the organisation was seeking more volunteers and looking for other sponsors to come on board.