Annual conference to highlight 'breakthrough projects' for our region

Emily Pidgeon
| 20th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
BIG NIGHT: GEA CEO Carli Homann and Kieran Moran launch an industry conference and awards night.
BIG NIGHT: GEA CEO Carli Homann and Kieran Moran launch an industry conference and awards night. Paul Braven GLA130717GEA

AN INDUSTRY night of nights will take place later this year to celebrate the industry and business around Gladstone and central Queensland.

The 2017 Gladstone Engineering Alliance (GEA) Major Industry Conference will highlight many industry pathways where a Gala Dinner and Industry Awards evening will follow, held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

GEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carli Homann said the industry conference was highly regarded in the region as the key forum for current and future work opportunities.

"Now that Gladstone has moved significantly into Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production and export, and as existing industry in the region continues to evolve in the ways they operate, the 2017 event will reflect a broader view of available opportunities for local industry and business," Ms Homann said.

"The conference will identify some up and coming breakthrough projects, explore diversification for the central Queensland and Gladstone region, and will place the onus back on the supply chain to think strategically, innovatively and of the big picture."

Queensland Resources Council CEO Ian McFarlane, media commentator Dr Keith Suter, Adani Carmichael coal mine manager Peter Cardillo and Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan will be speakers at the conference.

Complementing the conference will be the gala dinner and awards evening where individuals and businesses in central Queensland industrial sector who demonstrate quality, leadership, innovation and great customer service have the chance to receive an award.

"GEA started these awards in 2011 to showcase and celebrate the exceptional quality of the local businesses that make up the industrial supply chain across central Queensland," Ms Homann said."We want to promote the capabilities of these businesses and their leaders to keep this momentum of success going."

The conference and gala dinner are held October 12.

Putting a hole in one

THE GEA are holding their annual Charity Golf Day to raise money for Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Association (TSSLA) on July 21.

With 36 local businesses and industry teams playing 18 holes, GEA communications coordinator Kieran Moran said those involved could network and given time and money to worthwhile charities.

"The GEA's core goal is to support local business and industry with opportunities to connect with other businesses ultimately for the benefit of the Gladstone region," Mr Moran said.

During the last six years, GEA have donated more than $20,000 where $3600 was raised last year for Ray's Soup Kitchen.

TSSLA training officer Kevin Dollery said without donations from the community, the lifesaving club couldn't exist.

"The kind donations not only pay the bills but allows the club to train and send our kids to competitions so support from the community and local businesses is paramount to our ongoing success," Mr Dollery said.

The golf day will be held at Gladstone Golf Club.

