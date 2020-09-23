Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was busted drink driving while doing a champagne run during his sixth anniversary celebration. Picture: Istock
A man was busted drink driving while doing a champagne run during his sixth anniversary celebration. Picture: Istock
News

Anniversary champagne run ends in date with court

Rhylea Millar
23rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A COUPLE received more than they bargained for on their sixth anniversary, after James Michael Eaton received a fine and was disqualified from driving.

Treating themselves to a weekend away in Agnes Water to mark the special occasion on August 15, the pair finished off the last of their champagne so Eaton decided to venture out and fetch another bottle.

But he never made it to the bottle shop.

Eaton was intercepted by police as he appeared to be speeding and returned a positive alcohol breath analysis reading of 0.087 per cent.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week, the defendant pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit, but not the middle alcohol limit.

Currently employed in the electrical trade, the court heard the defendant was working hard to save for a house deposit and prepare for the birth of his first child.

Prior to meeting his partner six years ago, Eaton had a criminal history with low-level offending, but a significant traffic history.

When he met his partner around 2013, he felt motivated to change his ways, admitting he now lived a much more stable life and was motivated to become a family man.

While the defendant admitted he previously had substance abuse issues with alcohol, he said he had sought counselling and felt it was under control.

Feeling remorseful for his actions, the court heard that the incident was an "eye opener" for the defendant, who requested to pay the fine within two months.

Bundaberg Magistrate Andrew Moloney said while it was clear the defendant had pulled his head in since meeting his partner, he could not ignore the size of the reading which was too high to impose the minimum.

Eaton was fined $500 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers' licence for the duration of six weeks.

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Nufarm books massive loss

    Nufarm books massive loss
    • 23rd Sep 2020 3:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman was bringing ‘stuff’ to her brother

        Premium Content Woman was bringing ‘stuff’ to her brother

        Crime Kylie Anne Battaglene was drifting between lanes when she was pulled over.

        Jobs flow from gas exploration near Gladstone

        Premium Content Jobs flow from gas exploration near Gladstone

        News “We will see hundreds of jobs searching for the gas,” Gladstone MP Glenn...

        Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        Premium Content Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

        News OFFICIALS in the mining industry will need to prove their knowledge about mine...

        Sizzling times cut at CQDRA champs round 5

        Premium Content Sizzling times cut at CQDRA champs round 5

        News “Racers from Cairns to Victoria all came together for a fast and furious weekend,”...