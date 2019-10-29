Reality star bares all in a sexy lingerie shoot

Anna Heinrich stars in new Bras N Things campaign 'Enchanted'.

Anna Heinrich stars in new Bras N Things campaign 'Enchanted'.

Former reality star Anna Heinrich is clearly taking both her legal and celebrity briefs seriously.

Juggling part-time work as a lawyer with life as a TV host and ambassador, the new face of Bras N Things Enchanted collection concedes she was more than a little nervous shooting an underwear campaign.

"I think it is sexy to a degree but what I loved about doing this collection was I think it is more ethereal and feminine, so yeah a touch of sexiness but I feel there is more to it than just being sexy in lingerie," Heinrich told The Daily Telegraph.

"I wouldn't have been able to do this two or three years ago but I feel like now I am more confident with who I am and I felt more relaxed, even though I was nervous going into it."

Heinrich, 32, is married to Neighbours star Tim Robards, whom she fell in love with on The Bachelor.

Robards has given his tick of approval for the campaign.

"Tim loved the shoot, I am just so lucky to have someone who is so supportive," Heinrich said.

"Being with Tim, he has made me more confident with how I am because he is such a supportive and loving partner."

Heinrich, who is currently seen on TV's Trial By Kyle, works one day a week as a lawyer - adamant about maintaining her skills in the field despite her celebrity star rising.

"That is another reason why I didn't do this three or four years ago when I was practising full-time," she said.

"I was approached years ago to do a similar thing and I had to decline because I just wasn't ready.

"I am now part-time, in there once a week. I wasn't confident with who I was and what I wanted to put out there but I feel like I have changed a lot and grown up a lot and that is why I decided to do this, and also my attitude has changed."

