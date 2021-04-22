Menu
Police and fire crews are investigating whether a blaze that killed several animals in a pet shop was suspicious.
Animals die in late-night pet shop blaze

Ellen Ransley
22nd Apr 2021

Several animals have died after a pet shop went up in flames in Brisbane's south in what police say may be a suspicious blaze.

Emergency services were called to Kingston Square Shopping Centre in Slacks Creek shortly after 9pm on Wednesday night.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 10.30pm but were set to return to the site on Thursday alongside police, who have declared the area a crime scene.

A police spokesman confirmed there were at least two shops damaged, including a pet shop.

"It would appear there has been the loss of some animals … which is very sad," the spokesman said.

"We have set up a crime scene, and we are investigating whether it is suspicious."

Toxic fumes from the smoke meant police were not able to gain access on Wednesday night.

It's believed the blaze started in a nearby grocery store.

