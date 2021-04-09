Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Katter Party
Katter Party
Politics

Animal welfare plans ‘will limit freedoms’

Hugh Suffell
by and HUGH SUFFELL
9th Apr 2021 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TAKING a dog around in the back of a ute might be a thing of the past if "radical" animal welfare laws pass parliament, according to Katter's Australian Party.

KAP MPs said the state government had "intensified its anti-rural crusade" when it announced it had teamed up with the RSPCA to deliver changes to Queensland's Animal Care and Protection Act.

KAP leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter said the shake-up could have a "culturally catastrophic impact" on rural freedoms.

"I have serious concerns about governmental overreach here - there is no doubt this move is ideologically driven by extremists who are detached from reality," he said.

Mr Katter said alarm bells began ringing last month when the RSPCA successfully prosecuted a case of animal cruelty involving a woman who filmed her two dogs biting and holding a feral pig.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said the RSPCA clearly misunderstood the realities of living in rural Queensland.

Originally published as Animal welfare plans 'will limit freedoms'

animal welfare bob katter katter australian party politics robbie katter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Clever plan to attract investors, residents to region

        Premium Content WATCH: Clever plan to attract investors, residents to region

        News The videos aim to support the Gladstone region while also enabling its growth and prosperity.

        What’s on: Free movie screening and panel discussion

        Premium Content What’s on: Free movie screening and panel discussion

        Information The GRAGM are showing INFRACTIONS (2019) for free this Saturday morning, followed...

        DEVELOPMENT: Central Highlands aerodrome set for facelift

        Premium Content DEVELOPMENT: Central Highlands aerodrome set for facelift

        Rural The upgrades are set to cost about $6,975,200.

        OPEN: East Shores Maritime Museum opens its doors

        Premium Content OPEN: East Shores Maritime Museum opens its doors

        News “We’re delighted the Gladstone Maritime History Society is calling our world-class...