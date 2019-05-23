Animal rescue group's desperate plea for foster carers

IRRESISTIBLE: Gladstone Animal Rescue's Karen Uridge with foster dogs Bandit and Bear. The group is in urgent need of dog foster carers.

IRRESISTIBLE: Gladstone Animal Rescue's Karen Uridge with foster dogs Bandit and Bear. The group is in urgent need of dog foster carers. Liana Walker

EVER wanted to know if a pet could fit into your lifestyle but were unsure you could commit?

Gladstone Animal Carers want to hear from you.

The group are in desperate need of dog foster carers, after they had to start turning away animals in need.

They have 21 dogs in care and available for adoption, however an influx of dogs in need means the group needs more foster carers to help out.

Group manager Judy Whicker said all foster carers needed was a secure yard.

"It's a really good way for people who are thinking of getting a dog to try it out,” Mrs Whicker said.

"We provide everything, vet treatments, food and their bedding.”

She said they often struggled to find carers for some of the larger dogs with many people opting for puppies or smaller dogs.

She said in some cases the foster carers ended up adopting the animals.

"They take the dog on and fall in love and then they're a failed fosterer,” she said, "We've lost a foster carer but the dog has found its forever home.”

Typically Gladstone Animal Carers get an increase of cats and dogs needing homes about four months after Christmas.

"People will get that little kitten or puppy and then they realise it doesn't suit their environment or home,” she said.

"They could chew and dig and it's then people don't persevere with them.”

She said people failing to desex their animals was also a large contributor to their intake.

"People still don't get it through their heads,” she said.

"We've had to send so many kittens and puppies away because we're packed to the rafters

"The majority at the pound have to be euthanased.”

She said for foster carers it was good if they could have a second dog to keep the other company and find time to exercise them, but there were only two essential needs.

"A secure yard and some love - that's what they want,” she said.

Could you foster a dog? Contact Karen Uridge on 0497292318.