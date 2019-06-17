Angry mum in court for series of abusive text messages

A WOMAN attempting to live a Christian lifestyle has fronted court over a series of abusive text messages she sent to an ex.

Sonia Maria Awheto pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week to one charge of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Awheto was "angry at the time” when she sent an ex-partner a string of text messages on March 4, filled with expletives and accusations.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight told the court Awheto, 57, sent the messages to an ex-partner who accused her of cheating.

Ms Hight told the court Awheto had been in a relationship with the man when he told her "Jesus told me to sleep with other women”.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he suspected it was "her faith in God” that got her through the relationship.

Awheto had a troubled upbringing and moved to Australia in 1999 where she worked as a gardener and cleaner.

Mr Kinsella said it clearly was not a good relationship between Awheto and her former partner.

He placed the grandmother on a 12-month probation order and a 12-month good behaviour bond.