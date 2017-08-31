Angry Gladstone man abuses McDonald's workers at drive-through

A GLADSTONE man in serious need of a Happy Meal found himself in a pickle when he realised he didn't have a lift home after a night out on the town.

The 22-year-old man found himself wondering around at the Kin Kora McDonald's drive through, shirtless and shoeless, at about 1am on August 10.

The court was told he began to angrily bang on and kick the windows of the drive-through, swearing and yelling abuse at staff and customers in their cars.

He continued to act aggressively, demanding a lift home.

The man walked up to the front door of the restaurant however, couldn't get inside given the business had closed its walk-in service.

Again, he began to kick and bang on the door, still swearing and yelling abuse at people.

The court was told he was "grossly intoxicated" and covered in scratches.

It was these events that saw him enter a plea of guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of committing public nuisance.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client had written a letter to the court to apologise and give an explanation for his actions.

She said the man worked full-time as a shift supervisor at a Gladstone restaurant, but was looking to study a Bachelor of Culinary Arts.

Ms Ramos said her client was out drinking at a staff party on the night, but had since learned his lesson and was even attending alcohol counselling programs.

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho asked the defendant what he had learnt from the program so far.

He said he was learning how to control himself and his drinking and how to be aware of alcohol consumption.

Ms Ho said given his desire to study, she would not record a conviction however, did impose a $500 fine.