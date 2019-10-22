Angry CommBank customers still chasing compensation

The Commonwealth Bank was hit by an outage last week. Picture: Hollie Adams

Angry customers are still chasing their own money five days after the Commonwealth Bank was struck by a massive outage.

The bank today confirmed it is working to refund all impacted customers relevant fees and charges that they were hit with as a result of the extensive glitch.

The nation's biggest bank - which has 15.9 million customers - went into meltdown last Thursday after a network outage hit its internet banking, mobile app, BPAY and branch and call centre services.

Some customers were left stranded at the checkout, unable to pay for essential goods such as groceries and petrol.

Furious customers have continued to inundate the bank with complaints after being left without their salaries being paid into their accounts.

Michelle Smith wrote on CBA's Facebook today, "WHERE ARE OUR WAGES?"

Izzbah Rose also complained, "5am Tuesday, should have received pay last Thursday, I'm now 2 days away from next payday. I need to go shopping, buy medicine and pet food and have bills coming today and tomorrow."

She continued, "You push us to have cashless society and pay for it in fees but you can't hold up your end of it? You have literally stolen my weeks pay!"

Many irate customers are still waiting to receive their payments but will be compensated for fees and charges they were hit with as a result of the glitch.

While another customer Ellen Manning wrote, "I give up. From now on I'll go and work for free and just donate everything to you. You can put the money towards getting your IT department sorted."

CBA today confirmed on their website, "We have made significant progress in processing the outstanding payments."

"We now believe funds should be in customer accounts.

"We are now refunding fees and charges associated to the network issue on Thursday for our customers who were impacted by this issue."

Any customers who have issues or questions regarding their payments have been urged to contact CBA's call centre on 13 22 21 or visit them in branch.

