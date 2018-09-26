Angry cassowaries and blisters won't stop this man's mission

REST A BIT: Alwyn Doolan is walking from Bamaga to Canberra to give a message to the Prime Minister.

REST A BIT: Alwyn Doolan is walking from Bamaga to Canberra to give a message to the Prime Minister. Greg Bray

AN AGGRESSIVE cassowary, a storm that wrecked his tent and feet covered in blisters hasn't stopped Alwyn Doolan from finishing his trek from Bamaga to Canberra to meet the Prime Minister.

Although he will be taking a few days off to recuperate in Gladstone.

The 28-year-old Woorabinda man arrived Monday morning, five and a half months after setting out from Bamaga in Cape York.

"I've walked over 2000km so far," Mr Doolan said.

"By the time I loop through Melbourne and finish in Canberra I'll have covered nearly 7000km."

He was inspired to do the walk when he returned to his community in Woorabinda after working away in Melbourne.

"It was an aching I felt in my body and spirit," he said.

"I saw the reality of the issues after being away for so long and comparing our community to mainstream Australia.

"I thought, no-one's really looking after our youth or the future, so I decided to do something to spark these people."

Mr Doolan set off to educate and inspire the public on Aboriginal issues.

"I'm raising awareness of reconciliation by visiting schools, youth centres and community detention centres," he said.

"I'm encouraging young Aboriginal men to be the warriors our ancestors were, to rebuild their pride and use technology to advance our culture.

"I've also been collecting messages from communities I visit and will submit them to the Australian Government to change things.

"Starting with having a leader appointed by us as First Nations People, not an envoy selected by the Government."

When Mr Doolan arrives in Canberra he hopes to deliver his message directly to the Prime Minister.

"Hopefully they'll respect my journey and allow me to share the changes needed in our communities," he said.

"One that will create Aboriginal sovereignty rights and treaty re-negotiations.

To follow Mr Doolan's journey, visit Message Stick Walk on Facebook or donate to his cause on GoFundMe.