Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anglicare's Rebecca Daetz with foster carer Kerry Myers
Anglicare's Rebecca Daetz with foster carer Kerry Myers Matt Taylor GLA260418FOST
News

Anglicare team fostering Gladstone's foster carers

Gregory Bray
by
21st Jul 2018 4:30 AM

EVERY child who survives a childhood trauma has one thing in common - resilience.

Anglicare's Foster and Kinship Care Co-ordinator Rebecca Daetz said recent research clearly showed how one adult could make a difference.

"Every child who does well in life had one stable, committed relationship with a supporting adult," she said.

Sadly, for a growing number of children in Gladstone, and around Australia, the need for caring, empathetic adults to help them through their childhood years is growing.

"It can be very scary for a child to be uprooted and placed in a totally new environment," Ms Daetz said.

"Imagine someone picking you up then driving you to a total stranger's place and telling you this is where you'll be living now.

"You'll be eating their food, sleeping in a new bed and going to a different school."

Fortunately, the numbers of kinship carers, people related to the child, are growing.

But Ms Daetz said carers can come from all walks of life.

"It's no longer just the standard nuclear family becoming carers," she said.

"Some have never had children, others are single parents and some have raised their children or even their grandchildren."

Ms Daetz said foster carers needed some key qualities.

"Carers need to be willing to share their life with a child," she said.

"They need a lot of patience, love, empathy and time, definitely lots of time."

There are even different levels of participation for people thinking about becoming a carer.

"If you don't have time to be a full-time primary carer then there are two other options," Ms Daetz said.

"You can become an Emergency Carer where you may be asked to look after a child for a couple of days.

"Or a short break carer, where for one weekend each month you take in a child."

Ms Daetz added that anyone interested in becoming a foster carer should come to Anglicare's informal Foster and Kinship Carer Information Session on Wednesday, August 1, at 50 Young St between 6-7pm.

Related Items

anglicare central queensland foster carers volunteers
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Business says council's free caravan park is unfair

    Business says council's free caravan park is unfair

    News Monte Olsen says free rest areas are "killing” his business.

    Bill's big plans involve carpark fix

    Bill's big plans involve carpark fix

    News When the Pacific Eden arrived there wasn't any spare carparks.

    Mini Loco fans to mark 35 years of train passion

    Mini Loco fans to mark 35 years of train passion

    News Celebrations happening all weekend at Calliope Historical Village.

    Opting out of online health records

    Opting out of online health records

    News Tips for the elderly and those who aren't tech-savvy.

    Local Partners