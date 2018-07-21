Anglicare team fostering Gladstone's foster carers

EVERY child who survives a childhood trauma has one thing in common - resilience.

Anglicare's Foster and Kinship Care Co-ordinator Rebecca Daetz said recent research clearly showed how one adult could make a difference.

"Every child who does well in life had one stable, committed relationship with a supporting adult," she said.

Sadly, for a growing number of children in Gladstone, and around Australia, the need for caring, empathetic adults to help them through their childhood years is growing.

"It can be very scary for a child to be uprooted and placed in a totally new environment," Ms Daetz said.

"Imagine someone picking you up then driving you to a total stranger's place and telling you this is where you'll be living now.

"You'll be eating their food, sleeping in a new bed and going to a different school."

Fortunately, the numbers of kinship carers, people related to the child, are growing.

But Ms Daetz said carers can come from all walks of life.

"It's no longer just the standard nuclear family becoming carers," she said.

"Some have never had children, others are single parents and some have raised their children or even their grandchildren."

Ms Daetz said foster carers needed some key qualities.

"Carers need to be willing to share their life with a child," she said.

"They need a lot of patience, love, empathy and time, definitely lots of time."

There are even different levels of participation for people thinking about becoming a carer.

"If you don't have time to be a full-time primary carer then there are two other options," Ms Daetz said.

"You can become an Emergency Carer where you may be asked to look after a child for a couple of days.

"Or a short break carer, where for one weekend each month you take in a child."

Ms Daetz added that anyone interested in becoming a foster carer should come to Anglicare's informal Foster and Kinship Carer Information Session on Wednesday, August 1, at 50 Young St between 6-7pm.