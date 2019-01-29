CATCHES OF THE WEEK: The hauls from Australia Day weekend

THE AUSTRALIA Day long weekend has brought us more fishing pictures to feature in this week's Observer.

Preston Toms, with his father Josh, and the trevally caught by himself on Australia Day. Abby Foxhall

First up is Preston Toms, and his father Josh, with his trevally caught on Australia Day using a live herring.

The picture was sent in by Abby Foxhall on our Facebook page.

According to Abby's submission, Preston hooked, pulled in and caught the fish all by himself.

Well done Preston. Your efforts have earned you a spot on this edition of Catches of the Week.

Georgia Manning and Joel Kajewski caught this 105cm barra at Boyne Island. Georgia Manning

Our second submission is courtesy of Georgia Manning, who sent in this photo of a 105cm barramundi.

It was caught on January 20th at Boyne Island, and the bait used was a garfish.

The barramundi was so big that Josh Kajewski had to step in help Georgia hold up her prized catch for photo.

If you want to be featured in next week's edition of Catch of the Week, submit your photo on Facebook with your name (or the names of the people in the photo), type of fish, where and when it was caught.

Don't miss Fishing with Daz in The Observer every Friday and our Catch of the Week article every Tuesday.