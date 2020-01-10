Anglers reeling in big barra for competition

Jonno Bale at the Barrabasstasstic 2020 Barra Round at Lake Awoonga

Jonno Bale at the Barrabasstasstic 2020 Barra Round at Lake Awoonga

AVID anglers and novices alike are taking to the water for the Barrabasstasstic 2020 Barra Round at Lake Awoonga.

Organiser Russell Nowland said the aim was to provide a barramundi tournament for everyone.

“It’s all about everyone coming to enjoy and learn from some of the best anglers,” Mr Nowland said.

“You get to see what everyone’s catching and how they’re catching it.”

Whoever catches the largest fish will be crowned the weekend’s champion.

However, there will also be plenty of prizes for those who don’t catch a fish, Mr Nowland said.

The catch and release tournament kicked off on Thursday night and will finish at 9am Sunday.

Mr Nowland said registrations were open until noon today at Lake Awoonga Caravan Park.

Results are posted to the Track My Fish app.

Links can be found on the Barrabasstasstic Facebook page.