Anglers chase $400k plus in prizes at Boyne Tannum Hookup

Matt Chadwick weighs in his catch at the Boyne Tannum Hookup on Friday, April 30, 2021. Picture: contributed.

Catches are being reeled and weighed in on the second day of the 2021 Boyne Tannum Hookup, as 3500 plus anglers battle for more than $400,000 in cash and prizes.

After the COVID pandemic relegated the 2020 Hookup to an online only competition, Vice-President Andrew Davis said it was fantastic for anglers to be hitting the water chasing glory.

Despite some inclement weather on Friday, Mr Davis said the 2021 Hookup was already putting smiles on the faces of people young and old.

“It is fantastic to see Australia’s biggest family fishing competition on again after the COVID pandemic,” he said.

A successful weigh in from Friday's fishing at the 2021 Boyne Tannum Hookup. Picture: contributed

“Registrations were up over 3500 this year which was a bit above average.

“We have got some good fish in, some good emperor and other offshore species despite some lousy weather yesterday.”

Across three days, anglers are chasing 16 species of fish including live catch and release Flathead, Whiting, Barramundi, Fingermark and Mangrove Jack, plus Red Emperor, Coral Trout, Snapper, Spanish Mackeral, Salmon and more.

Fun for all the family is on offer all weekend at the Boyne Tannum Hookup.

Hookup HQ at Boyne Island’s Bray Park features Supertank fishing demonstrations, live music by local artists, kids lure throwing competition, seafood cooking and filleting demonstrations, food stalls, weigh ins and live fish releases across the weekend.

Senior weigh in results at the Boyne Tannum Hookup on Friday, April 30.

Implementing the Gladstone VMR weigh in station for the first time in the history of the Hookup this year has proven to be a big hit with both anglers and organisers.

“We had more fish weighed in on Friday at Gladstone, than at Bray Park, so the VMR weigh in station is proving to be very successful,” Mr Davis said.

“It enables the competitors to weigh in and then pack up their boat and gear, have a shower, then come down to Bray Park without all their equipment and enjoy themselves.”

Part of Saturday’s fun, Mr Davis said was the kids lure throwing competition, where children try to hit the nose of an inflatable pink flamingo, being ridden by barefoot fisherman David Hodge.

“It was great to see the excitement and smiles of the winners of the junior and senior tinny on Friday night,” Mr Davis said.

Junior weigh in results from the Boyne Tannum Hookup, Friday, April 30.

“Kade Brammer’s family from Tannum Sands have been long time entrants of the Hookup and he has previously won a rod and reel prize, so it was great to see him win the junior tinny worth $10,000.

“Britt Charles of Middlemount won the senior prize and her husband already has a boat so the package is all hers.”

In a first for the Hookup, on Saturday and Sunday evenings people have the option of watching all of the action live streamed to Gladstone’s Memorial Park Hookup hub.

Weigh in stations are at the home of the Hookup, Bray Park, Boyne Island and at the Gladstone VMR, 268 Alf O’Rourke Drive, Gladstone.

Friday night winners

Junior – Kade Brammer, Tannum Sands

Sea Jay Nomad 3.5m tinny with 6hp outboard worth $10,000

Senior – Britt Charles, Middlemount

Sea Jay 4.08m Magnum with 25hp Yamaha outboard worth more than $16,000

