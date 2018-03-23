'Ignorance is not an excuse': Green zone patrols ramping up

COMBINED EFFORT: some of the team charged with keeping an eye on the reef

RECREATIONAL anglers you have been warned, stay out of reef green zones.

This is the simple message Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority director Andrew Simpson has for Gladstone's fishing community.

Ignorance is not an excuse, if you are caught fishing in a green zone you will be fined," Mr Simpson said.

Local fishermen and boaties will be targeted this Easter by a combined crack-down of Marine Park authorities, Water Police and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries officers.

"We take poaching very seriously as even small catches can have serious ecological impacts on the reef," he said.

Over the Easter break, day and night on-water patrols will be ramped up to tackle people fishing in green zones.

This will include aerial patrols by helicopters and planes over known hot spots like Keppel and Curtis islands and Llewellyn, Hoskyn and Fairfax reefs.

Anyone caught fishing in protected areas will receive a $2,100 fine.

But it was not all bad news for local anglers.

Karl French, chair of the marine advisory committee, said the zones were definitely worth preserving.

"On a recent dive at a reef preservation zone there were so many fish it was like swimming through fish soup," he said.

"The offspring of the fish breeding in green zones were definitely spilling over into areas still open for fishing."

Long term monitoring has proven that reefs in green zones are healthier and more resilient to crown of thorns starfish outbreaks.

Anglers were encouraged to stay up to date by picking a free map from fishing shops, Fisheries Patrol offices or the GBRMPA website.

A free reef zoning map app is also available on the website.

"It's up to all of us to protect the reef now and for future generations," Mr Simpson said.