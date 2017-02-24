32°
News

Angler says Gladstone fishing 'leaves a lot to be desired'

Chloe Lyons | 24th Feb 2017 7:27 AM
NICE BARRA: Gladstone man Craig Holt is hooked on fishing in Rockhampton, not so much in our region.
NICE BARRA: Gladstone man Craig Holt is hooked on fishing in Rockhampton, not so much in our region. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BARRAMUNDI season in Rockhampton has gotten off to a strong start, luring people from all over to the banks of the Fitzroy.

Gladstone local Craig Holt wrote to The Morning Bulletin to express his new found love of fishing in Rockhampton.

Craig recently came on his first fishing trip to Rocky since the 2015 Fitzroy River net ban was introduced and was impressed by the standard.

"I live in Gladstone and had my first visit to the Fitzroy to catch a barra after the net closure,” Craig wrote.

"Have not landed one yet, but after one trip the sounder said there were plenty there - the 50 boats at Port Alma reinforced this.

"In the past my mates and myself have spent thousands travelling to areas where the fish exist because nets are banned like the Weipa and NT.

"After my report last weekend my mate from Brisbane is coming up next month so the fish could be in danger.

"I have spent two grand improving my trailer and steering, so I intend to spend more time and money trying to catch my trophy fish knowing they are there.”

The Gladstone fishing scene leaves a lot to be desired, according to Craig, who said he wished his town was "interested in fishing tourism”.

"In Gladstone I observe the pro boats and just sigh,” he wrote.

"Gladstone at present is the place to leave from to catch fish, it could be our advertising slogan.”

Your fishing report, page 19

Gladstone Observer

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Industry heavyweights rejected, business loses $200K job

Industry heavyweights rejected, business loses $200K job

A LUCRATIVE contract for a Gladstone project has been scooped out of the hands of a local company.

Council's hunt for $6.5m boost for projects to create jobs

JOBS BOOST: Council is vying for $6.5 million to help fund $14 million with of projects.

HUGE BID for millions worth of projects to bring jobs to Gladstone.

Owner finds Gladstone man living under home, police called

An Anglicare CQ housing manager says many people who have remained in Gladstone are experiencing financial stress.

THE MAN will be forced to pay hundreds of dollars he doesn't have.

10 emergency jobs ambos were called to overnight

A Gladstone woman rolled her car when she crashed on the Dawson Hwy this morning.

WHILE some may have started their morning with a nice hot coffee, others were...

Local Partners

'Paint the Port': Artists of all ages invited to competition

Gladstone Ports Corporation to run art competition for all ages.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

'Naked steaming eyes': you will be screaming for more

ROCKING ON: The Screaming Jets will have the Gladstone crowd screaming for more when they perform on Saturday at Harvey Road Tavern from 8pm.

'Naked steaming eyes': global band arrives on Saturday

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

DARIUS McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow on the ’90s sitcom Family Matters, has been accused of holding his infant daughter over a pot of boiling water.

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

72 hours of things you can't miss in the Gladstone region

The Screaming Jets are making their way to Gladstone in 2017.

YOU CAN'T miss these things to do in the Gladstone region.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

What's on the big screen this week

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

This week's new releases offer plenty of variety for movie buffs.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

SOLID HIGHSET HOME...LARGE 1029m2 BLOCK...ROOM FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY!

18 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in popular Sun Valley is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey brick rendered base and hardiplank home that is ideal for the first...

AFFORDABLE HOME COMPLETE WITH DUCTED AIR-CONDITIONING... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home well and truly below replacement. Located in a family friendly Estate and only...

IDEAL FIRST HOME

5 Fairbairn Place, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Located in Clinton in the popular Fairbairn Place, this lowest brick home provides an ideal opportunity for the first home buyer keen to get into the marketplace...

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 6 $380,000

* Short drive/walk distance to CBD, restaurants, Marina, Hospital and University * Ideal setup for caravan, boat storage, and workshop with single l/up * garage...

Owner Transferring Lucky You!!

25 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 $265,000

* Beautifully presented steel framed home * Internal stairs providing 24 hour privacy link between levels * Freshly painted interior and exterior plus new carpets...

The one you&#39;ve been waiting for!

4 Upper Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $575,000

Houses in this secluded location are rarely available. This is the one you have been waiting for! Set high on the ridge in an enclave of stunning homes this...

Everything you&#39;ve been searching for and more!

11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 2 $285,000

I am proud to present to you 11 Bendee Street, Glen Eden. This immaculate family home is priced to sell so get in quick! This home has it all- Modern interior...

Spacious Family Home with a Pool!!!

30 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Situated in the family friendly suburb of Sun Valley, we are proud to present to you 30 Sun Valley Road. Set back from the street on a fully fenced 607m2(approx.)...

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN!

Lot 101 Haddock Drive, Burua 4680

Residential Land This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living ... $140,000

This 1.33ha allotment is rural residential and offers the opportunity for living on acreage and yet still being close to Gladstone City. This gently sloping, ...

A GREAT FIND!!!

8/15 Roberts Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $85,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for 8/15 Roberts Street South Gladstone where YOU will be able to enjoy a carefree lifestyle...

Gladstone's 20 cheapest properties on the market, all under $150K

DIRT CHEAP: 5/239 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora is selling for $140,000

PROPERTY sellers drop prices as houses and units sell for bargains.

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!