31°
Unemployed fisherman's grand business plan

Tegan Annett
| 10th Mar 2017 12:20 AM Updated: 12:24 AM
LURING BUSINESS: Gladstone fisherman Jason Fitzgerald wants to open a one stop shop for local boaties, with 24-hour bait, tackle and storage.
LURING BUSINESS: Gladstone fisherman Jason Fitzgerald wants to open a one stop shop for local boaties, with 24-hour bait, tackle and storage.

A GLADSTONE fisherman wants to create a one-stop shop for people who love fishing and take pride in their car or caravan.

Jason Fitzgerald wants to open a 24-hour bait and tackle shop and storage facility in Gladstone.

The former truck driver, who's called his potential business Knob's 24Hr Storage and Bait, said he was driven by his love for fishing and the region.

"As the area with the largest number of boats per capita, you drive around and see boats, caravans and cars parked on the side of the road," he said.

"That's how I've come up with the concept of vehicle and boat storage.

"When I thought about my clients too, I thought why not also offer a bait and tackle shop open 24-hours a day."

Gladstone fisherman Jason Fitzgerald wants to open a one stop shop for local boaties, with 24-hour bait, tackle and storage.
Gladstone fisherman Jason Fitzgerald wants to open a one stop shop for local boaties, with 24-hour bait, tackle and storage.

While it's still in its early stages, Mr Fitzgerald is confident he'll get the business open, having already created a website and Facebook page.

Eventually he hopes the business will expand to include takeaway food too.

He said the storage facility would be based in Gladstone's industrial area and the 24-hour bait and tackle shop near the marina.

Mr Fitzgerald has been unemployed since 2014 after a back injury forced him out of the truck driving industry.

But the keen fisherman is throwing all his efforts, including his experience in the transport and sales industry, into the idea.

"I'm a bogan and I'm not doing this to make plenty of money, I can just see that this town needs restoration and local infrastructure," he said.

"If people start working together and stop focussing on the negatives in Gladstone, we can create something great."

For more information, visit Knob's 24Hr Storage and Bait Facebook page.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  boat boaties boating boyne boyne island camping fishermen fishing gladstone gladstone marina gladstone region tannum sands

