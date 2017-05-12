25°
Anglers delight as more barra released

Chris Lees | 12th May 2017 5:00 AM
IMPORTANT: Hatchery assistant Rob O'Reilly releasing some barramundi fingerlings yesterday.
IMPORTANT: Hatchery assistant Rob O'Reilly releasing some barramundi fingerlings yesterday. Strong Images

IT MIGHT not pay off for a while, but anglers will be happy with more barramundi fingerlings released into Lake Awoonga.

Year 11 and 12 students from Rosedale School were there yesterday to release some of the last fingerlings for the season into the lake.

Gladstone Area Water Board chief operating officer John, Tumbers, said over the coming week 1500 tagged fingerlings would be released into various locations across the lake as part of the GAWB's restocking program.

"Each year we stock about 300,000 fingerlings into the lake and these fingerlings will be the last of the season until we start restocking again in October or November," he said.

Mr Tumbers said the the fingerlings released yesterday were about five months old and more 20cm in length.

"Our data shows they thrive in the lake and grow about 1mm per day, which is above average," he said.

At the end of March, many fish were lost and the lake was left a mess after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie dumped on the region.

About 5000 cubic metres of water per second flowed into the lake, bringing with it tonnes of organic matter from upstream and taking the water level to 2m over the spillway.

Mr Tumbers praised his team for returning the lake to normal so quickly.

"You wouldn't realise by looking today but six weeks ago, we had a 20m 'blanket' of organic debris, logs, weeds, hay bales, stretching out from the water's edge," he said.

"Unfortunately, it was completely inaccessible to the public but our grounds and catchment officers worked tirelessly to get the facility back open as quickly as possible and I can't thank them enough for that."

An extraordinary 70 truckloads of debris were removed in the first week.

Apart from bringing the dam back to 100% capacity, the rain had another positive effect, with blue green algae levels at the lake now classed as low.

