Couch critic steps up: Meet the next Bachelorette

Channel 10's newest reality TV recruit is the anti-bachelorette.

Former Gogglebox star Angie Kent doesn't want to get married, "can't imagine" pashing on national television, admits to cosmetic procedures and doesn't have a "type" of bloke.

The refreshingly honest reality TV star, who hails from Alexandra Headland, has spent nine seasons judging people as a couch critic on Gogglebox, is preparing herself to be judged by Australia when she makes her debut on the popular Channel 10 program The Bachelorette Australia.

Angie Kent has been announced as the new Bachelorette. Picture: Channel 10



When asked whether she is concerned about the scrutiny she will no doubt receive, the sweet-yet-sassy 29-year-old said, "well opinions are like arseholes aren't they, everyone has got one."

"At the end of the day I am not going to be everyone's cup of tea.

"I am going to be myself and people who know and love me will know and love me and people who don't, well hopefully they get some belly laughs along the way."

While fellow Bachelorettes, namely Ali Oetjen, have been extremely vocal about their desire to walk down the aisle and have babies, Kent is bucking the trend and has no plans to get hitched.

"I have always wanted kids but I have never been big on marriage," she said.

"I feel like if I found the right person, maybe I will want to get married. But to me, I don't think I need a ceremony to show people I am committed to someone.

Angie Kent admits to being a fan of Botox “for the right reasons”. Picture: Channel 10

"I love going to weddings and I love people getting married but even when I was a little girl, I never dreamt of getting married."

As for pashing potential suitors on national television, the serial reality TV star said she has reservations.

"I am so nervous about this," she said.

"I am a private person, even though I have a mouth on me.



"Right now because I am not on the show, I don't think I could do it, but if you have a bunch of really nice guys, I could be a pash machine.

"I hope not for my grandmothers sake, because she would be mortified. But right now, I couldn't think of anything worse."

Angie Kent in I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Kent, who hasn't dated anyone for eight years, said she was on the hunt for a normal, nice and happy bloke.

"I don't have a type in terms of looks," she said.

"If you look at my dating history, even though it's not a large one, all the men are quite different."

"But they have to have a sensational sense of humour. They have to be passionate about something. I don't care what it is as long as they wake up and are happy about themselves and what they do - and they have to love dogs."

As for her thoughts on plastic surgery, the bubbly blonde said if you're getting it for the right reason, "go for it."

"I am not going to lie, I have dabbled in Botox. I love me some Botox and I have suffered with acne scars so I am all about getting skin treatments but don't expect me to get a boob job. I am quite happy with my little breasts.

Angie says her bloke must should a sense of humour — and be a dog lover.

"But my thoughts on plastic surgery are, if you are happy and doing it for yourself, go for it, but if you are trying to attract some type of person, I don't think you should do it for that reason."

And while the refreshingly honest reality star promises there will be laughs aplenty when she hits our screens, Kent said the behaviour Australia has seen on Married At First Sight won't be repeated throughout her series.

"I am going to behave myself," she said.

"But I would never, ever, ever, ever take somebody's man from another woman.

"We have already had to compete with men our whole lives. Women need to stick together. It is so important."