Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough RSL sub-branch President Paul Coleman at Vietnam Veterans Day in 2020. The damage done to the Lieutenant Duncan Chapman statue, with scratches and dents visible.
Maryborough RSL sub-branch President Paul Coleman at Vietnam Veterans Day in 2020. The damage done to the Lieutenant Duncan Chapman statue, with scratches and dents visible.
News

ANGER, SADNESS: RSL President reacts to memorial vandalism

Stuart Fast
23rd Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Maryborough RSL sub-branch President Paul Coleman has spoken out after the vandalism of Maryborough's Duncan Chapman memorial and Fraser Coast Military Trail.

"The reaction is obviously one of anger but then when you think about it a bit more, it's also a feeling of sadness, that people are so ignorant of the sacrifice of servicemen and their families to make Australia what it is."

"The third feeling I have is concern, to see people destroy things they see around the place. It is a concern, they so lack in moral standards that they can think they can smash things up."

Mr Coleman said there "absolutely" needed to be more education surrounding the importance of war memorials to the community.

"That comes from not only schools, but also from families. When topics come up like Anzac Day and Remembrance Day, to say to the kids the reason why we have the country we have now is because of these people and there families."

The damage to the memorial left the statue of Lieutenant Duncan Chapman and the military trail story panels smashed.

Council has since covered the smashed panels

Councillor Paul Truscott said the incident had been reported to police and Council has provided CCTV footage of the incident.

Community Newsletter SignUp
fccrime fcmaryboroughrsl fcnews fcvandalism fcwarmemorial
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s hottest red head?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s hottest red head?

        News Vote who you think is Gladstone’s best looking red head. Poll closes 12pm Tuesday.

        How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you...

        ‘Overwhelmed’: Gladstone’s best builder crowned

        Premium Content ‘Overwhelmed’: Gladstone’s best builder crowned

        News Coast 2 Country was voted by The Observer readers as Gladstone’s best builder.

        Road tripping comedians to bring laughs to Gladstone region

        Premium Content Road tripping comedians to bring laughs to Gladstone region

        News These upcoming shows will be a welcome return to live performing.