Anger over CQ power prices

MORE than 3000 people have signed a petition against high power prices in central Queensland.

Rising power bills are a common complaint for many people and someone has decided to do something about it through a change.org petition.

"Central Queenslanders only have access to one power company and we are all fed up with our high bills and no explanation into why they are so high," Sarah L's petition reads.

"We are reaching out to other power companies to consider bringing there service to our area.

"Over the last bill we have all got, our bills have increased a lot, a lot of customers bills are over $2000, and other bills are over $1000, lots of customers are seeing an increase of $500 towards there bill with no explanation, most customers we've spoken to haven't changed anything with there power usage.

"Central Queensland businesses and non businesses are struggling as it is and with a large increase in their bills isn't fair.

"After our recent weather events, Cyclone Marcia and then Cyclone Debbie our region needs your support, we need a company who will look after there customers and not try to send them bankrupt."

The target for signatories is 5000 people, and at the time of publication 3099 people had put their name to it.

The petition will be delivered to a range of groups including energy companies.

Energy Australia, AGL, Origin, Powershop, click energy, energyandwatersupply, member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow, member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, member for Rockhampton Bill Bryne, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Pauline Hanson, Senator Malcolm Roberts, The Morning Bulletin, A Current Affair and The Courier Mail will be given the petition.

Ergon has been contacted for comment.

Have you had an issue with higher power bills, email newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.