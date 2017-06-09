Anger at Aurizon ad as jobs go in Gladstone

DESPITE hundreds of permanent Aurizon jobs being cut in Central Queensland, the rail company is advertising for casual workers.

Last week, the rail giant announced plans to cuts workers at its Callemondah Depot in Gladstone.

Up to 55 Gladstone workers face the axe.

Aurizon is already advertising casual positions in Central Queensland areas affected by the proposed changes, although there does not appear to be any jobs advertised in Gladstone.

Central Queensland Rail Tram and Bus Union organiser Craig Allen said workers were letting Aurizon know this was a "lousy" way to treat their employees.

"What's occurring now is we are certainly finding out that Aurizon is advertising for casual train drivers across the state even though they are still in consultations," he said.

However, Mr Allen admitted the company had extended timeframes for some workers.

An Aurizon spokesperson said the company advertised vacant positions internally and externally for all recruitment.

"Current recruitment includes permanent and casual positions across Queensland," they said.

"Consultation continues with our employees at Callemondah and we are working with them to understand their individual circumstances," they said.

"This includes opportunity for retraining and redeployment."

The spokesperson said the aim was to have 70% permanent train crew and 30% in more flexible roles.