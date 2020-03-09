Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Andrew hires ‘formidable’ lawyer to fight FBI

by New York Post
9th Mar 2020 5:12 AM

 

Besieged Prince Andrew has hired Britain's "most formidable" extradition lawyer to protect him against an FBI inquiry into his late billionaire paedophile chum Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York was publicly criticised by US authorities in January for repeatedly failing to co-operate with the ongoing investigation into Epstein's alleged sex crimes, the New York Post reports.

 

He is still so worried about being forced to talk, he is now hiring an "eminent team of lawyers" to "fend off" the FBI, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 60-year-old royal's legal team is led by Clare Montgomery, one of the UK's leading extradition lawyers who has represented world leaders, including former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Ms Montgomery charges $A2000-an-hour and has been described as "the most formidable member of the bar".

 

Prince Andrew also directly hired Gary Bloxsome, a criminal defense solicitor who works international cases - and is a crisis-management specialist. "He's as sharp as a blade, he's absolutely brilliant," one acquaintance said.

Assembling the team shows just how "hugely seriously" the duke is taking the threat of legal moves to make him talk, sources say.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks jeffrey epstein law lawyer prince andrew

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Like getting hit by a car’: Diver survives deadly sting

        premium_icon ‘Like getting hit by a car’: Diver survives deadly sting

        News The 28-year-old describes the pain that ensued after an Irukandji stung his face from cheek to cheek while diving off Mast Head Island.

        • 9th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        premium_icon Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        Crime He was told going off his medication wasn’t a “very good decision” after he stole...

        • 9th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Big weekend for Rotarians at President Elect Seminar

        premium_icon Big weekend for Rotarians at President Elect Seminar

        News ABOUT 175 past, current and present Rotary members from the Central Queensland area...

        ‘Everyone is sad’: Gladstone says goodbye to Aussie icon

        premium_icon ‘Everyone is sad’: Gladstone says goodbye to Aussie icon

        News HUNDREDS of Holden enthusiasts gathered at Andersons Auto City on Saturday to say...