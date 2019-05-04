Menu
Andrew Farrar was a star for Canterbury.
Rugby League

Bulldogs sack club legend amid staff clean-out

by Michael Carayannis
4th May 2019 1:54 PM
CANTERBURY is on the verge of a major staff clean-out, with club legend Andrew Farrar among the four high-profile staff members who have been told to move on.

There is no end date on the quartet's work yet, but it is understood they may finish up as soon as next week.

Farrar is the club's team manager.

"We refreshed our strategic plan last year," chief executive Andrew Hill said.

"At the end of last season we added a number of new positions to the football operations - Steve Jones as skills coach; Yvette Davey to work with players and their families, Tony Ayoub as our physical performance manager and Dr Dave Givney as the new head of medical.

 "We're now looking at our football operations. It would be inappropriate and unfair of me to make any comment on those discussions at this stage."

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Andrew Farrar has been axed.
The changes have come after the Bulldogs' show of faith in coach Dean Pay, whose contract has been extended for another 12 months.

Farrar represented NSW and Australia while at the Bulldogs from 1981 to 1990, playing 186 first-grade matches and winning premierships in 1984, 1985 and 1988.

