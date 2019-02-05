Menu
Andrew Bogut has been short-listed for the NBL MVP award. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Basketball

Bogut heads NBL MVP nominations

by Matt Logue
5th Feb 2019 4:57 PM
ANDREW Bogut has been named as one of three Sydney Kings in the final 20-man list for the NBL's 2018/2019 Most Valuable Player award.

Bogut headlines the nominations for the Kings alongside backcourt duo Jerome Randle and Kevin Lisch.

Sydney have the equal most number of players nominated with three alongside Melbourne and Perth.

 

Bogut tops the 20-man MVP list that was voted on by a panel of former players and NBL journalists, including Shane Heal, Mark Worthington and Lachy Reid.

The former NBA champion has enjoyed a record-breaking maiden season with the Kings.

Bogut leads the league in blocks and rebounds, which is why he has also received a nomination for best defensive player.

He is aiming to become the first centre to win the NBL MVP since Chris Anstey with the Melbourne Tigers 12 years ago.

Jerome Randle has also been nominated for the MVP award. (AAP Image/Dylan Coker)
After two wins over Brisbane last weekend, Sydney have clinched their first playoff berth since 2013. The Kings host defending champions Melbourne United on Friday night before an away game against the Perth Wildcats on Sunday.

MVP nominees

Andrew Bogut

Brian Conklin

Bryce Cotton

Cameron Gliddon

Casper Ware

Daniel Johnson

DJ Newbill

DJ Kennedy

Jacob Wiley

Jerome Randle

Kevin Lisch

Lamar Patterson

Melo Trimble

Mitch McCarron

Nathan Sobey

Nicholas Kay

Shawn Long

Tai Wesley

Todd Blanchfield

Terrico White

