Jockey trampled after horror fall at Randwick

Jockey Andrew Adkins has been taken to hospital for checks after a horror fall in the opening race at Randwick cast a pall over Winx's farewell appearance.

Persan, ridden by Glyn Schofield, clipped heels and fell about 25m from the winning post, bringing down the Adkins-ridden War Baron in the Kings of Sydney (Fernhill Handicap) Mile (1600m).

Adkins went over the top of War Baron's head and took a heavy tumble . War Baron then appeared to roll over the jockey who lay prone on the turf.

Adkins is conscious and has movement despite a heavy tumble off War Baron.

He is believed to have bruising around his eye after being trampled on.

A black plastic screen was placed between the accident scene and Adkins as distressed members of his family watched on.

An update from those at the track said: "Andrew Adkins is communicating to ambulance officers fully. May have also suffered concussion in the fall. Andrew is conscious and is now on the way to hospital".

Glyn Schofield, who fell from Persan, immediately went to Adkins' aid.

Adkins did not move initially but eventually rolled onto his side.

The incident happened inside the last 50m.

Schofield walked from the track with his silks smeared in grass stains.

Both horses involved, Persan and War Baron, were uninjured.

In a tight finish, Power Scheme ($7.50) scored by a short half head from Foxborough ($12) with nearly two lengths to Extraordinary ($41).

Hayes believes Power Scheme is a promising young stayer and may back up with the colt in the Group 1 $500,000 Champagne Stakes (16090m) at Royal Randwick next Saturday.

"He's by Fiorente and I think he's a horse of the future, a Derby colt, and we're very excited he can step up like this," Hayes said.

"If he pulls up well we might back him up into the Champagne next week."

Prized Icon (2016) is the last horse to complete the Fernhill Handicap-Champagne Stakes double.